USAID invested $5.5M in Azerbaijani agriculture

16 December 2019 12:42 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Over the past five years, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has invested about $5.5 million in Azerbaijan’s agricultural sector, said Mission Director for USAID in Azerbaijan Jay Singh during the From Village to City agro tour on the territory of the Citrus Valley farm in Istisu settlement of Azerbaijan’s Lankaran city, Trend reports.

Singh noted that as a result of US dollar investments by the agency, farmers received additional export opportunities worth $75 million, a part of which - $25 million - makes up the European market.

USAID mission director added that agritourism is one of the most interesting areas of agribusiness, and is a relatively new area of ​​cooperation between the Agency and Azerbaijan.

On Dec. 15, as part of the From Village to City project, the agro tour “Citrus Valley” was jointly organized by USAID and Agro Procurement and Supply OJSC.

Heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Azerbaijan, representatives of international organizations, the relevant state and private structures took part in the agro tour of the Citrus Valley farm located in Istisu settlement of Lankaran city.

The main purpose of the agro tour was to give foreign and local guests detailed information about the From Village to City project agro-tourism project being implemented in Azerbaijan for the first time, to familiarize them with one of the local farms, and also to support the development of agro tourism in Lankaran and other Azerbaijani regions.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Regular bus trips to open to Azerbaijan’s Jojug Marjanli village
Society 11:24
Prices of real estate market in Baku decrease
Economy 11:18
Small industrial production enterprises to open in Azerbaijan
Business 11:10
EIB support to Azerbaijan is focused on social and economic infrastructure
Finance 11:03
Erdogan to watch matches of UEFA Euro 2020 Final in Baku
Politics 10:57
Members of Azerbaijan’s Musavat opposition party being interrogated in Europe
Politics 10:38
Latest
Oil production by Iran from West Karoon oil fields grows fivefold
Oil&Gas 14:13
PACE holding conference in Georgia
Georgia 14:09
Turkmenistan plans to launch production of smart TVs
Business 13:40
Turkey exports steel to Uzbekistan worth over $52M
Turkey 13:38
TOP 10 Turkish ports by number of ships received in November 2019
Turkey 13:26
Israeli electricity authority accepts $500 million settlement from egyptian gas companies
Israel 13:20
Deputy minister: Reforms in agriculture develop business environment in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Business 13:20
SOCAR Petrofac JV secures project management services contract with BP
Oil&Gas 13:16
Production of Iran’s Kharg Petrochemical Company grows
Oil&Gas 13:09