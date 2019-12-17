Gold, palladium prices up in Azerbaijan on Dec. 17

17 December 2019 10:32 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

Trend:

Gold, silver and palladium prices increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 17, compared to the prices on Dec. 16, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by almost 3.7 manat and amounted to over 2,511 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.1677 manat and amounted to 29 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 1 manat and amounted to 1,583 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 94.2 manat and amounted to 3,397 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Dec. 17, 2019

Dec. 16, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,511.4865

2,507.7890

Silver

XAG

29.0164

28.8487

Platinum

XPT

1,583.7030

1,584.7400

Palladium

XPD

3,397.4245

3,303.1850

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Dec. 17)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan on Dec. 16
Finance 16 December 10:11
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
Finance 14 December 10:58
Gold, platinum prices down in Azerbaijan on Dec. 13
Finance 13 December 09:54
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan on Dec. 12
Finance 12 December 09:55
Gold, palladium prices up in Azerbaijan on Dec. 11
Finance 11 December 10:08
Gold, platinum prices up in Azerbaijan on Dec. 10
Finance 10 December 10:09
Latest
EBRD allocates loan to Uzbek bank
Finance 11:46
Azerbaijani company to increase production of sausages
Business 11:37
President Ilham Aliyev, President Volodymyr Zelensky hold one-on-one meeting (PHOTO)
Politics 11:26
Official welcome ceremony held for President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky (PHOTO)
Politics 11:25
Uzbekistan launches two new trains to Russian cities
Transport 11:06
Uranium extracting company in Kazakhstan opens tender to buy measuring instruments
Tenders 11:00
Iranian currency rates for Dec.17
Finance 11:00
Baku Higher Oil School, British company IDF sign Memorandum of Understanding
Oil&Gas 10:47
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 17
Finance 10:44