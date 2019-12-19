VTB Bank Azerbaijan restructures 56% of bad loans

19 December 2019 14:08 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Yevgeniy Kirin, chairman of the board of VTB Bank Azerbaijan, a subsidiary of Russia’s VTB Bank, spoke about the process of paying compensation and restructuring problem loans in 2019, Trend reports.

According to Yevgeniy Kirin, the total size of the restructuring portfolio amounted to 19.9 million manat ($11.7 million), 52 percent of which the bank has restructured.

As for the share of restructured loans in quantitative terms, then, as the chairman noted, the bank restructured 56 percent of 5,700 loan agreements.

A press conference of the VTB Bank Azerbaijan was held in Baku on Dec. 19. The results of the year and the strategy for 2019-2022 were discussed at the conference.

VTB Bank Azerbaijan provides corporate customers with credits and credit lines in manats and foreign currency. It finances projects, considering their specific features, by providing the choice of various loan products and individual terms of repayment.

The Supervisory Board of VTB Bank Azerbaijan is valid under the legislation of the Azerbaijan Republic, the Bank's Charter, the provisions of the Supervisory Board and other internal documents of the Bank. The Supervisory Board includes general management of the activities of the Bank, except for the issues referred by the legislation and the charter of the Bank to the competence of the General Meeting of Shareholders.

