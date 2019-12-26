Azerbaijan’s AG Bank passes Microsoft cybersecurity audit

26 December 2019

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

AG Bank, one of the Azerbaijani leading banks, has successfully passed a license compliance audit for Microsoft IT infrastructure software, Trend reports referring to the bank.

The audit was conducted by specialists of the company together with local specialists of the bank. The results showed that the bank meets the international standards. Great deviation from the Microsoft requirements was not revealed, and minor flaws were eliminated.

After checking the management system and software, Microsoft confirmed that the level of software and cybersecurity of the bank is fully consistent with the international standards.

The main carriers of cyber weapons are the pirated programs and counterfeit office programs. So, in particular, there are 63 vulnerabilities in pirated version of Windows 7, the most common pirated version of the Windows operating system in the country.

In most cases, the goal of hacker groups is to gain access to the money transfer systems, and cybercriminals hack ATMs with unlicensed software.

Using of outdated software is also considered dangerous. Thus, outdated software comes out of Microsoft's circulation and cannot be renewed, and this makes the programs vulnerable to the cyberattack.

