Details of Georgia's Tbilisi budget for 2020 disclosed

The budget of the capital of Georgia for 2020 has been approved, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

According to Minister of Finance of Georgia Ivane Machavariani, the main priorities of the budget are the social sphere and infrastructure projects.

The capital's budget is determined in the amount of more than 1 billion lari ($349.7 million).

Most of the funds are planned to be spent on repair of hazardous and dilapidated building, as well as on transport and roads, and the development of preschool education.

At the same time, the Tbilisi City Hall will continue to implement social projecys, including programs for people in need, providing them with free meals and free medical care, a center for single elderly people, support for a shelter for the homeless, and other programs.

The Vice Mayor of Tbilisi Irakli Khmaladze noted that in 2020, the mayor's office intends to continue the program of preserving old Tbilisi.

It is planned to repair historic buildings on Melikishvili Street, and the repair of the Georgian National Youth Palace at the Rustaveli Avenue will begin. Also, the mayor's office intends to completely repair of Dedaena Park and complete the repair of Orbeliani and Gudiashvili squares in the center of Tbilisi.

