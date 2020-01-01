Turkmenistan's bank introduces internet banking services

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Jan.1

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

The State Commercial Bank 'Turkmenistan' is working on the introduction of internet banking services, Trend reports with reference to the bank.

Users of the Altyn Asyr national payment system can benefit from the services in everyday life.

The new services are based on remote banking system that allows bank customers to access their cards to monitor and manage the status of their account.

On-line access to card accounts is provided at any time, if the users have a computer or a tablet connected to the internet.

For the successful development of its payment system, the Central Bank of Turkmenistan follows international experience, as well as the recommendations of international financial institutions.

