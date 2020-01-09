Baku Stock Exchange approves draft budget

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Draft budget for 2020 was approved at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of Baku Stock Exchange CJSC (BSE), Trend reports referring to BSE.

In addition, changes were made to the membership of the supervisory board of the exchange and the audit committee, of which new members were elected,. Other issues related to the activities of BSE were also discussed.

By the decision of the general meeting, Gadirov Namiq Natig oglu was elected as a new member of the BSE audit committee.

The following persons were also elected members of the supervisory board at the meeting:

Hasanov Tural Nuraddin oglu - Director of the Risk Management Department of Unibank OJSC commercial bank;

Abdullayev Jeykhun Aliaga oglu - Member of Directors' Board of InvestAZ; and

Yusubov Ilgar Fayuz oglu - Director of the Treasury Department of Azer Turk Bank OJSC.

