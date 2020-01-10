Azerbaijani Central Bank’s inflation target to remain unchanged

10 January 2020 19:36 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will try to keep and maintain inflation at 4 percent, said CBA Chairman Elman Rustamov, Trend reports referring to a local TV channel.

Rustamov was speaking at a meeting with representatives of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers') Organizations of Azerbaijan with entrepreneurs and bank managers.

The CBA chairman noted that maintaining macroeconomic stability is one of the main tasks of the Central Bank.

“The government forecast of inflation and the target inflation rate of the Central Bank remain unchanged at about (4±2) percent,” said Rustamov. “This will lead to an increase in real income. The formation of inflation in the target corridor (4±2) in 2019 provided significant support to economic activity, strengthening confidence in the economic environment.”

Taking into account the latest trends, the Central Bank made adjustments to inflation forecast at the end of this year, noted the chairman.

“While maintaining macroeconomic trends by 2020, no significant changes in the dynamics of inflation are expected,” Rustamov added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Volume of problem loans decreases in Azerbaijan
Finance 8 January 09:33
Central Bank of Azerbaijan discloses monetary policy plans for this year
Finance 7 January 15:34
Transactions through Azerbaijan's government payment portal increase
Finance 7 January 10:40
Number of payment cards in Azerbaijan as of December 2019 disclosed
Finance 6 January 16:43
Volume of transactions via payment systems in Azerbaijan greatly increases
Finance 6 January 12:57
Azerbaijan's inflation status for 2019
Finance 2 January 14:17
Latest
Crop production growth expected in Azerbaijan
Business 20:55
Russian bank’s subsidiary in Azerbaijan lowers interest rates on some loans
Finance 20:48
Assets of Int’l Bank of Azerbaijan increase
Finance 20:46
New strategy of Int’l Bank of Azerbaijan to strengthen bank’s market positions
Finance 19:57
Georgia's TBC research center forecasts lari rate in 2020
Business 19:57
Azerbaijan ranks first in number of visitors to Georgia
Tourism 19:56
German company receives permission to fly to Georgian resorts
Transport 19:53
Uzbekistan’s domestic producers to sell sugar only through exchange since 2020
Business 19:49
Azerbaijani winery reveals plans for near future
Business 19:44