Weekly review of Azerbaijan currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged this week.

Accordingly, this week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Jan. 6 - Jan. 13 1.7 Jan. 7 1.7 Jan. 14 1.7 Jan. 8 1.7 Jan. 15 1.7 Jan. 9 1.7 Jan. 16 1.7 Jan. 10 1.7 Jan. 17 1.7 Average weekly rate 1.7 Average weekly rate 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.007 manat (0.4 percent).

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8931 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Jan. 6 - Jan. 13 1.8917 Jan. 7 1.9025 Jan. 14 1.8932 Jan. 8 1.8952 Jan. 15 1.8925 Jan. 9 1.8896 Jan. 16 1.8958 Jan. 10 1.8883 Jan. 17 1.8924 Average weekly rate 1.8939 Average weekly rate 1.8931

The official rate of the manat against the ruble fell by 0.0002 manat (0.7 percent).

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0277 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Jan. 6 - Jan. 13 0.0278 Jan. 7 0.0275 Jan. 14 0.0278 Jan. 8 0.0274 Jan. 15 0.0276 Jan. 9 0.0277 Jan. 16 0.0277 Jan. 10 0.0277 Jan. 17 0.0276 Average weekly rate 0.0276 Average weekly rate 0.0277

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0006 manat (0.2 percent).

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2894 manat per Turkish lira.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Jan. 6 - Jan. 13 0.2895 Jan. 7 0.2849 Jan. 14 0.2893 Jan. 8 0.2848 Jan. 15 0.2888 Jan. 9 0.2872 Jan. 16 0.2892 Jan. 10 0.2894 Jan. 17 0.2901 Average weekly rate 0.2866 Average weekly rate 0.2894

