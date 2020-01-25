Uzbek president outlines major plans for work of local banks in near future

25 January 2020 12:40 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Uzbekistan will be launching a new credit information system in 2020, according to the decree of Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Trend reported via Uzbek media.

In his message to the Parliament of Uzbekistan, Mirziyoyev said that there should be no interference in the activities of financial institutions.

Speaking about the banking system in the country, Mirziyoyev pointed out that the banking system should develop in accordance with the interests of customers. He also said that certain transformations in all of the banks are expected to start in 2020.

Strict deadline of the implementation of credit information systems is till July 1st, 2020.

The president also instructed to develop a bill on financial control and external debt in the near future.

