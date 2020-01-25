Banking sector owns largest number of assets in Georgia

25 January 2020 11:37 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Georgia announces statistics on entries in 2019
Transport 11:39
Turkey reduces exports of tubes, pipes, hollow profiles to Georgia
Business 24 January 17:26
OESD provides positive feedback on Georgian reforms
Business 24 January 16:51
Georgia reduces exports of ferroalloys to Turkey
Business 24 January 16:14
SOCAR increases gas exports to Georgia
Oil&Gas 24 January 15:26
Georgia announces production date of first electric car at Kutaisi car factory
Construction 24 January 15:15
Latest
Kazakh Aviation Administration publicizes new details of Bek Air crash
Kazakhstan 11:54
South Korean Star Boiler to launch industrial equipment production in Kazakhstan
Construction 11:51
Consumer loans account for most part of Azerbaijani Kapital Bank's loan portfolio
Finance 11:50
Iranian currency rates for Jan. 25
Business 11:45
Azerbaijan’s Sheki winery to launch new production line in coming months
Business 11:39
Georgia announces statistics on entries in 2019
Transport 11:39
Compulsory medical insurance discussed by Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers
Politics 11:37
Shanghai shuts down all cinemas during Lunar New Year holidays
China 10:51
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
Finance 10:48