Central Bank of Azerbaijan: Work to improve banking sector to continue

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Work on improving the banking sector will continue in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov told reporters at a press conference on Jan. 31, Trend reports.

Rustamov noted that a full recovery of the banking sector is expected in the first half of 2020.

The head of CBA underlined that there was already a rise in the banking, insurance and mortgage sectors in 2019.

The CBA is holding a press conference on the change in the discount rate.

