Russia's Sberbank connects mobile operators of Uzbekistan to its payment system

Russian Sberbank has connected all mobile operators of Uzbekistan to its payment system, Trend reports referring to Sberbank.

Now Sberbank's clients can pay for communication services of Ucell, Beeline Uzbekistan, UzMobile, UMS and Perfectum Mobile in any part of the world, the bank said.

Customers can replenish the balance of their operator's phone in the web version and mobile application "Sberbank Online", as well as through ATMs and payment terminals. It is also possible to top up the balance of phones of relatives and close ones. All transactions are performed without commission.

At the end of 2019, mobile operators in Tajikistan were connected to Sberbank's payment system. This experience was recognized as successful, the service proved to be in demand among the Bank's clients including foreigners working in Russia, people visiting the country as tourists, and those citizens of the Russian Federation, whose relatives live in the territory of the republic, the report says.

Following this experience, it was decided to launch the new service in Uzbekistan.

More than two million citizens of Uzbekistan work in Russia, it is the largest group of labor migrants in the country. In 2018, they sent home remittances worth a total of $4.082 billion. The average amount of one transfer was 366 dollars.

