Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan on Feb. 20

The prices of gold and silver increased in Azerbaijan, while platinum and palladium prices decreased on Feb. 20, compared to the price on Feb. 19, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 12.6 manat and amounted to 2,735 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.2356 manat and amounted to 31.2576 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 7.8 manat and amounted to 1,692 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 11.5 manat and amounted to 4,631 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Feb .20, 2020 Feb, 19, 2020 Gold XAU 2,735.9970 2,723.3065 Silver XAG 31.2576 31.0220 Platinum XPT 1,692.2565 1,700.1275 Palladium XPD 4,631.6670 4,643.2270