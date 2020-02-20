Iranian currency rates for Feb. 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 20

The rates of 14 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 24 currencies have decreased on Feb. 20, compared to the rates on Feb. 19, according to Iran's official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,346 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Feb. 20 Iranian rial on Feb. 19 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,217 54,604 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,685 42,712 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,285 4,296 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,515 4,510 1 Danish krone DKK 6,072 6,072 1 Indian rupee INR 586 588 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,068 137,399 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,237 27,228 100 Japanese yens JPY 37,702 38,173 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,403 5,406 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,747 31,711 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,709 26,857 1 South African rand ZAR 2,791 2,805 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,903 6,920 1 Russian ruble RUB 660 658 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,525 3,523 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,905 28,127 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,991 30,184 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,445 49,410 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,309 2,312 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 29 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 36,437 36,517 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,730 29,877 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,982 5,996 100 Thai baths THB 133,920 134,695 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,039 10,098 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,036 35,277 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,346 45,354 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 11,167 11,108 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,853 14,711 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 3,054 3,063 1 Afghan afghani AFN 545 546 1 Belarus ruble BYN 19,059 19,056 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,758 24,757 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,887 83,079 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,333 4,333 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,001 11,968

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 153,876 rials, and the price of $1 is 141,595 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 142,844 rials, and the price of $1 is 127,686 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 140,000-143,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 153,000-156,000 rials.