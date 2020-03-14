National Bank of Georgia recommends consumers use contactless pay methods due to coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The National Bank of Georgia (NBG) recommends consumers use contactless pay methods instead of paying by cash to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Trend reports referring to NBG.

As reported, the bank urges people to use distant banking services instead of going to the banks.

The National Bank of Georgia also calls on companies to sanitize payment terminals. The bank will sell collector banknotes and coins by using the website www.moneymuseum.nbg.gov.ge.

Furthermore, the bank recommends citizens of the country to fulfill the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health related to using cash and to wash their hands after touching banknotes and coins.

The NBG says that money which will enter the bank will be taken out of circulation for 14 days.

As of today, Georgia has 25 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Amid the coronavirus spread, Georgia has suspended direct flights with China, Iran and Italy, which are currently the largest centers of the outbreak.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

