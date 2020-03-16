Uzbekistan increases production of face masks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 16

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Uzbekistan's enterprises engaged in production of face masks are ready to increase their output up to 2 million units per day, Trend reports citing the press service of Uztextilprom Association.

In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, in the period from January to March 2020, dozens of private enterprises in the industry have established and expanded production of medical masks of three types.

According to the association, the total production capacity of the monitored enterprises at the beginning of March 2020, exceeded 500,000 masks per day with the possibility of immediate increase to more than one million masks per day.

Mentioned measures are being taken to further expand the uninterrupted production of medical masks, as well as the system of their distribution through pharmacy chains, medical institutions, etc., organized by the relevant structures.

The outbreak of coronavirus in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 6,513. Over 169,387 people have been confirmed as infected.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

---

Follow author on Twitter: @seyfaddini