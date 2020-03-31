Uzbekistan suspends work of cash offices, exchange offices located outside banks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 31

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Central Bank of Uzbekistan ordered a temporary suspension of cash and currency exchange offices located outside the buildings of commercial banks, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

The exceptions are organizations that provide urgent services to citizens (such as bank cash desks in public service centers), banking infrastructure in the customs border zone and mobile cash desks for distribution of pensions and benefits.

Banks should stop providing all reports (by agreement with the relevant department of the Central Bank), except for reports on issues of banking system stability and implementation of urgent tasks.

The order also provides for the transfer of all bank clients to remote service.

Asaka bank, Turonbank, Trustbank, Alokabank, Khamkorbank and others informed about changes in their work. In particular, they also announced the suspension of international money transfers located outside their respective bank buildings.

The currency exchange offices will continue to operate in the buildings of the banks themselves. Also, citizens can use mobile applications of banks or ATMs.

