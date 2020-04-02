More companies donate to Georgia's StopCov fund

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.2

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

As of April 2, a total of 20.5 million lari (about $6.24 million) has already been accumulated in Georgian StopCov fund created on March 23, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

The funds raised for the StopCoV fund will be used to help vulnerable groups of the populations during the coronavirus outbreak in Georgia.

Recent companies to donate to the fund include Beverly Group - 100,000 lari ($30,441), Ltd Iceberg Poti - 100,000 lari ($30,441), Green Office - 30,000 lari ($9,132), Advanced Medical Technologies and Service - 25,000 lari ($7,610), New Horizon - 20,000 lari ($6,088), Zodi - 20,000 lari ($6,088), Biochimpharm - 10,000 lari ($3,044), Besti Group - 3,000 lari ($913.24), and Universal Intralogistics - 1,000 lari ($304.41).

In addition to the companies, private individuals have also donated to the fund, announced the press office of the foundation.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia has reached 130.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

