National Bank of Georgia monitors banknotes to prevent COVID-19 spread

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

The National Bank of Georgia (NBG) is monitoring banknotes, as bills may also contribute to the spread of the new coronavirus, Trend reports via the NBG.

The money which enters the bank is kept for 14 days separately. Also, new banknotes are being supplied to commercial banks which will be put into circulation for the first time.

The bank is also carrying out sanitizing work to avoid the spread of the new coronavirus.

The NBG urges citizens to use contactless payments and wash hands often.

As of April 6, sixteen employees of the National Bank of Georgia tested positive for the COVID-19.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus increased up to 233 in Georgia on April 11.

Georgian health officials again call on everyone to stay home and keep social distancing to avoid further spread of COVID-19, the report said.