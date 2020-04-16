Iranian currency rates for April 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on April 16, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, two currencies have increased and 35 have decreased compared to April 15.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,700 rials.

Currency Iranian rial April 16 Iranian rial on April 15 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,423 52,966 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,424 43,733 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,173 4,223 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,989 4,074 1 Danish krone DKK 6,124 6,180 1 Indian rupee INR 549 553 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 134,833 134,821 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,173 25,207 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,930 39,212 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,419 5,419 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 29,751 30,200 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,038 25,499 1 South African rand ZAR 2,248 2,292 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,084 6,157 1 Russian ruble RUB 561 576 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,532 3,537 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,423 26,912 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,706 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,445 29,698 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,581 49,578 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,189 2,208 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,125 34,355 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,690 29,872 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,936 5,956 100 Thai baths THB 128,406 128,758 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,659 9,698 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,235 34,606 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,240 1 euro EUR 45,700 46,122 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,832 9,867 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,364 13,374 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,677 2,679 1 Afghan afghani AFN 550 555 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,062 17,190 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,758 24,758 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,912 83,948 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,329 4,332 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 169,591 rials, and the price of $1 is 155,565 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 151,095 rials, and the price of $1 is 135,898 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 155,000-158,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 169,000-172,000 rials.