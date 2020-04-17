PepsiCo helps deliver mediсal aid in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 17

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

International Beverages Tashkent company in cooperation with the PepsiCo representative office in Uzbekistan handed over a batch of narcosis and respiratory apparatuses to the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

International Beverages Tashkent jointly with PepsiCo representative office in Uzbekistan within the framework of charity project purchased narcosis-breathing apparatuses of expert class Caelus Lite (Belgium) for 1.6 billion soum ($159,280). The main function of this apparatus is anesthesiological, and if necessary it can perform the function of artificial ventilation of lungs.

On April 15, all equipment was donated to the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan for treatment of seriously ill patients.

Besides, 300 million soum ($29,865) were donated to the Public Fund "Mercy and Health of Uzbekistan". Another 600 million soum ($59,730) will be sent to various funds to help poor families and other charity projects.

The above mentioned efforts are being made to help Uzbekistan handle the coronavirus spread.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

--

Follow author on Twitter: @seyfaddini