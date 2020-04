Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 20

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate April 6 1.7 April 13 1.7 April 7 1.7 April 14 1.7 April 8 1.7 April 15 1.7 April 9 1.7 April 16 1.7 April 10 1.7 April 17 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0113 manat (0.2 percent).

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8557 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate April 6 1.8385 April 13 1.8592 April 7 1.8398 April 14 1.8602 April 8 1.8473 April 15 1.8657 April 9 1.8477 April 16 1.8488 April 10 1.8427 April 17 1.8479 Average weekly 1.8432 Average weekly 1.8557

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0231 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate April 6 0.0220 April 13 0.0232 April 7 0.0224 April 14 0.0233 April 8 0.0225 April 15 0.0233 April 9 0.0227 April 16 0.0227 April 10 0.0229 April 17 0.0232 Average weekly 0.0225 Average weekly 0.0231

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.007 manat (1.3 percent).

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2479 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate April 6 0.2518 April 13 0.2526 April 7 0.251 April 14 0.2511 April 8 0.2509 April 15 0.2491 April 9 0.2508 April 16 0.2458 April 10 0.2543 April 17 0.2456 Average weekly 0.2518 Average weekly 0.2479

