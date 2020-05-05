Azerbaijan discloses amount collected by Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The first meeting of the Council for Public Control of Azerbaijan’s Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus was held on May 5, Ibrahim Mammadov, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, said.

Mammadov made the remark in Baku at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the work of Azerbaijan’s Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus, Trend reports.

The spokesman stressed that to date, the fund has collected more than 113 million manat ($66 million).

"The information about spending these funds will be posted on the fund's website,” Mammadov said. "Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made the biggest donation to the Fund - 20 million manat ($11 million)."