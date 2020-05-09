Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market (May 1- 8)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9
By Sadraddin Agjayev – Trend:
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
April 27
|
1.7
|
May 4
|
1.7
|
April 28
|
1.7
|
May 5
|
1.7
|
April 29
|
1.7
|
May 6
|
1.7
|
April 30
|
1.7
|
May 7
|
1.7
|
May 1
|
1.7
|
May 8
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0002 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8469 manat.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
April 27
|
1.8432
|
May 4
|
1.8595
|
April 28
|
1.8394
|
May 5
|
1.8533
|
April 29
|
1.8445
|
May 6
|
1.8428
|
April 30
|
1.8459
|
May 7
|
1.8357
|
May 1
|
1.8607
|
May 8
|
1.8433
|
Average weekly
|
1.8467
|
Average weekly
|
1.8469
The official rate of the manat against the ruble decreased by 0.0001 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0228 manat.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
April 27
|
0.0228
|
May 4
|
0.0227
|
April 28
|
0.0228
|
May 5
|
0.0227
|
April 29
|
0.022
|
May 6
|
0.0231
|
April 30
|
0.0224
|
May 7
|
0.0229
|
May 1
|
0.0228
|
May 8
|
0.023
|
Average weekly
|
0.0229
|
Average weekly
|
0.0228
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.004 manat.
The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2396 manat.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
April 27
|
0.2438
|
May 4
|
0.2419
|
April 28
|
0.2431
|
May 5
|
0.2412
|
April 29
|
0.2435
|
May 6
|
0.24
|
April 30
|
0.2444
|
May 7
|
0.2358
|
May 1
|
0.2432
|
May 8
|
0.2393
|
Average weekly
|
0.2436
|
Average weekly
|
0.2396
---
Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev