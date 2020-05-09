Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market (May 1- 8)

Finance 9 May 2020 12:59 (UTC+04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market (May 1- 8)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9

By Sadraddin Agjayev – Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

April 27

1.7

May 4

1.7

April 28

1.7

May 5

1.7

April 29

1.7

May 6

1.7

April 30

1.7

May 7

1.7

May 1

1.7

May 8

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0002 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8469 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

April 27

1.8432

May 4

1.8595

April 28

1.8394

May 5

1.8533

April 29

1.8445

May 6

1.8428

April 30

1.8459

May 7

1.8357

May 1

1.8607

May 8

1.8433

Average weekly

1.8467

Average weekly

1.8469

The official rate of the manat against the ruble decreased by 0.0001 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0228 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

April 27

0.0228

May 4

0.0227

April 28

0.0228

May 5

0.0227

April 29

0.022

May 6

0.0231

April 30

0.0224

May 7

0.0229

May 1

0.0228

May 8

0.023

Average weekly

0.0229

Average weekly

0.0228

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.004 manat.

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2396 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

April 27

0.2438

May 4

0.2419

April 28

0.2431

May 5

0.2412

April 29

0.2435

May 6

0.24

April 30

0.2444

May 7

0.2358

May 1

0.2432

May 8

0.2393

Average weekly

0.2436

Average weekly

0.2396

