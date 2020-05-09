Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market (May 1- 8)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9

By Sadraddin Agjayev – Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate April 27 1.7 May 4 1.7 April 28 1.7 May 5 1.7 April 29 1.7 May 6 1.7 April 30 1.7 May 7 1.7 May 1 1.7 May 8 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0002 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8469 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate April 27 1.8432 May 4 1.8595 April 28 1.8394 May 5 1.8533 April 29 1.8445 May 6 1.8428 April 30 1.8459 May 7 1.8357 May 1 1.8607 May 8 1.8433 Average weekly 1.8467 Average weekly 1.8469

The official rate of the manat against the ruble decreased by 0.0001 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0228 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate April 27 0.0228 May 4 0.0227 April 28 0.0228 May 5 0.0227 April 29 0.022 May 6 0.0231 April 30 0.0224 May 7 0.0229 May 1 0.0228 May 8 0.023 Average weekly 0.0229 Average weekly 0.0228

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.004 manat.

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2396 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate April 27 0.2438 May 4 0.2419 April 28 0.2431 May 5 0.2412 April 29 0.2435 May 6 0.24 April 30 0.2444 May 7 0.2358 May 1 0.2432 May 8 0.2393 Average weekly 0.2436 Average weekly 0.2396

