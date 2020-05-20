Demand for notes of Azerbaijan's Central Bank exceeds supply

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

The Baku Stock Exchange held an auction on placement of short-term notes of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) with maturity of 28 days, attracting 200 million manat ($117 million) from Azerbaijani banks, Trend reports referring to BSE.

According to the BSE, demand during the auction exceeded supply by more than 68.8 percent - 10 investors filed 19 bids for a total nominal amount of 337.7 million manat ($198.6 million). Price offers amounted to 99.477 manat ($58.5) with a yield to maturity (YTM) of 6.76 percent.

The cut-off price for competitive bids was set at 99.4773 manat ($58.5) with the YTM of 6.76 percent; the weighted average price was 99.4773 manat ($58.5) with the YTM of 6.76 percent. The volume of notes placed in the auction amounted to 200 million manat ($117 million).

The deadline for payment is June 17, 2020.

Short-term notes are a tool of monetary policy to regulate money supply in circulation. Only banks can obtain the notes.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on May 20)

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvil