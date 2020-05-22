Uzbekistan allocates additional funds to restore Syrdarya region's infrastructure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

The Uzbek government has allocated $100 million to build housing and restore infrastructure of Syrdarya region, Trend reports with reference to Uzbek Ministry of Justice.

On May 22, 2020, the president of Uzbekistan adopted a resolution on financing measures to provide targeted support to citizens affected by the emergency incident at the dam of the Sardoba reservoir and the restoration of infrastructure. The document provides equivalent of $100 million to the state budget from the Fund for Reconstruction and Development on a non-refundable basis, the ministry said.

In particular, the funds are allocated to Ministry of Water Management for restoration of destroyed irrigation and reclamation facilities; to Ministry of Transport - for construction, reconstruction and repair of road transport infrastructure; to Ministry of Housing and Communal Services - for construction and reconstruction of drinking water and sewage systems; and to the local budget of Syrdarya region - for construction of apartment houses.

Furthermore, Ministry of Public Education, the Ministry of Preschool Education and the Ministry of Health are provided with funds for the construction, reconstruction and overhaul of social facilities.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been given corresponding instructions. It is tasked to submit a proposal to optimize budget funds up to 1.1 trillion soum ($98.4 million), provided for in the program of development of social and industrial infrastructure of the country.

On May 1, 2020, heavy rains caused a Sardoba dam wall nearby the districts to collapse partially, flooding a large land area. As a result of the emergency accident, 2,570 individual and 76 apartment buildings in Sardoba, Akalty and Mirzaobod districts were destroyed.

Furthermore, 1,781 individual houses and 52 multi-storey houses were partially flooded. Approximately 70 social, production and service facilities, about 20,000 hectares of agricultural land, 828 kilometers of roads, electricity, gas and water supply networks, and communication lines were damaged.

About 90,000 residents of Sardoba, Akalty and Mirzaobod districts were evacuated to safe areas.

