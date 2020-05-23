Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market (May 15-22)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate May 11 1.7 May 18 - May 12 1.7 May 19 1.7 May 13 1.7 May 20 1.7 May 14 1.7 May 21 1.7 May 15 1.7 May 22 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.185 manat (1 percent).

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8551 manat (decrease by 0.4 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate May 11 - May 18 1.8395 May 12 1.8372 May 19 1.8548 May 13 1.8437 May 20 1.8600 May 14 1.8377 May 21 1.8633 May 15 1.8369 May 22 1.8580 Average weekly 1.8469 Average weekly 1.8551

The official rate of the manat against the ruble slid by 0.0006 manat (2.6 percent).

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0235 manat (down 3.2 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate May 11 - May 18 0.0232 May 12 0.0231 May 19 0.0234 May 13 0.0231 May 20 0.0235 May 14 0.0230 May 21 0.0238 May 15 0.0231 May 22 0.0238 Average weekly 0.0228 Average weekly 0.0235

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira slipped by 0.0035 manat (1.4 percent).

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2742 manat (drop by 3.9 percent).