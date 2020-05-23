Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market (May 15-22)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23
By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
May 11
|
1.7
|
May 18
|
-
|
May 12
|
1.7
|
May 19
|
1.7
|
May 13
|
1.7
|
May 20
|
1.7
|
May 14
|
1.7
|
May 21
|
1.7
|
May 15
|
1.7
|
May 22
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.185 manat (1 percent).
The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8551 manat (decrease by 0.4 percent).
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
May 11
|
-
|
May 18
|
1.8395
|
May 12
|
1.8372
|
May 19
|
1.8548
|
May 13
|
1.8437
|
May 20
|
1.8600
|
May 14
|
1.8377
|
May 21
|
1.8633
|
May 15
|
1.8369
|
May 22
|
1.8580
|
Average weekly
|
1.8469
|
Average weekly
|
1.8551
The official rate of the manat against the ruble slid by 0.0006 manat (2.6 percent).
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0235 manat (down 3.2 percent).
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
May 11
|
-
|
May 18
|
0.0232
|
May 12
|
0.0231
|
May 19
|
0.0234
|
May 13
|
0.0231
|
May 20
|
0.0235
|
May 14
|
0.0230
|
May 21
|
0.0238
|
May 15
|
0.0231
|
May 22
|
0.0238
|
Average weekly
|
0.0228
|
Average weekly
|
0.0235
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira slipped by 0.0035 manat (1.4 percent).
The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2742 manat (drop by 3.9 percent).
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
May 11
|
-
|
May 18
|
0.2467
|
May 12
|
0.2409
|
May 19
|
0.2472
|
May 13
|
0.2431
|
May 20
|
0.2504
|
May 14
|
0.2440
|
May 21
|
0.2505
|
May 15
|
0.2462
|
May 22
|
0.2502
|
Average weekly
|
0.2396
|
Average weekly
|
0.2490