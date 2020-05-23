Uzbekistan becomes one of Tajikistan's top donor countries

Finance 23 May 2020 20:46 (UTC+04:00)
Uzbekistan becomes one of Tajikistan's top donor countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

Tajikistan has received humanitarian aid from Uzbekistan totaling $2.5 million since January 2020, Trend reports citing Asia-Plus News Agency.

During the four months of this year, Tajikistan received humanitarian aid from 43 countries worth $7,8 million, the message said.

The aid from Uzbekistan accounts for almost a third of the total amount received by the country. The top three donors to Tajikistan also include China (about $2 million) and Russia ($865,000).

Earlier, Tajik media reported that Covid-19 patients were provided with everything they needed.

Uzbekistan has sent to Tajikistan 144 cars and everything necessary for the mobile hospital, including air conditioners.

