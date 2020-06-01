Central Bank: Situation in Azerbaijan's financial sector is satisfactory

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The situation in the financial sector of Azerbaijan is satisfactory, Chairman of Board of the country’s Central Bank (CBA) Elman Rustamov said.

The chairman made the remark during the press-conference of CBA and the Deposit Insurance Fund on the start of the process of returning insured deposits of the recently liquidated Ata Bank and Amrahbank, Trend reports.

According to Rustamov, in the first five months of 2020, the loan portfolio in the country's banking sector has grown by 2.8 percent since the beginning of the year.

He also noted that these indicators are due to the growth of business and mortgage loans by 4.9 percent and 9.5 percent from January through May 2020 respectively.

"In general, since the beginning of the year, the real sector has been granted loans worth 2.6 billion manat [$1.53 billion]," added the chairman.