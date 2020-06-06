Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (May 29-June 5)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6
By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:
Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 4.5956 manat.
The price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,930.0724 manat ($1,720), which is 0.15 percent less compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
May 25
|
-
|
June 1
|
2,961.502
|
May 26
|
-
|
June 2
|
2,951.4805
|
May 27
|
-
|
June 3
|
2,935.39
|
May 28
|
-
|
June 4
|
2,897.1825
|
May 29
|
-
|
June 5
|
2,904.807
|
Average weekly
|
2,934.668
|
Price
|
2,930.0724
Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan grew by 1.89548 manat.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30.46318 manat ($17.92), which is 6.6 percent more compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
May 25
|
-
|
June 1
|
31.092
|
May 26
|
-
|
June 2
|
30.8853
|
May 27
|
-
|
June 3
|
30.3429
|
May 28
|
-
|
June 4
|
29.9197
|
May 29
|
-
|
June 5
|
30.076
|
Average weekly
|
28.5677
|
Price
|
30.46318
Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 16.9826 manat.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,428.5696 manat ($840), which is 1.2 percent more compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
May 25
|
-
|
June 1
|
1,437.325
|
May 26
|
-
|
June 2
|
1,440.8265
|
May 27
|
-
|
June 3
|
1,424.872
|
May 28
|
-
|
June 4
|
1,418.31
|
May 29
|
-
|
June 5
|
1,421.5145
|
Average weekly
|
1,411.587
|
Price
|
1,428.5696
Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan went down by 86.6201 manat.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,349.1479 manat ($1,970), which is 2.5 percent less compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
May 25
|
-
|
June 1
|
3,339.259
|
May 26
|
-
|
June 2
|
3,342.2255
|
May 27
|
-
|
June 3
|
3,374.041
|
May 28
|
-
|
June 4
|
3,374.041
|
May 29
|
-
|
June 5
|
3,316.173
|
Average weekly
|
3,435.768
|
Price
|
3,349.1479
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on June 6)