Azerbaijani ministry discloses number of taxpayers appealing for financial support

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

A total number of 142,609 Azerbaijani taxpayers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, of which 28,319 are taxpayers and 114,290 private (micro) entrepreneurs, applied to the Ministry of Economy to receive financial support to pay a certain part of wages to their employees as of June 7, Trend reports on June 9 referring to the ministry.

The appeals were made within entrepreneurship support activities conducted in accordance with the Action Plan approved by the Cabinet of Ministers in connection with the implementation of paragraph 10.2 of Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev’s decree on a number of measures to reduce the negative impact of coronavirus COVID-19 and sharp fluctuations caused by it in the global energy and stock markets on the Azerbaijani economy, macroeconomic stability, employment and entrepreneurship.

According to the ministry, the appeals received from 24,169 entrepreneurs on the payment of part of the wages of 208,799 hired employees were considered, approved and submitted to the Ministry of Finance to transfer the assigned funds to the taxpayers’ bank accounts. Appeals from other taxpayers are under consideration.

The amount of financial support through the appeals approved to date made up over 95.7 million manat ($56.3 million), including the funds in the amount of 47.8 million manat ($28.1 million). planned to be paid at the second stage.

As of June 7, the State Treasury Agency under the Ministry of Finance ensured the transfer of funds worth 87.7 million manat ($51.5 million) to 23,584 taxpayers for paying wages to 203,121 hired employees.

As part of the program to provide financial support to private (micro) entrepreneurs, 114,290 appeals were received, 106,771 of which were approved and submitted to the Ministry of Finance to transfer the allocated funds to the taxpayers' bank accounts.

The volume of financial assistance for the approved appeals made up 61.5 million manat ($36.1 million). As of June 7, the State Treasury Agency under the Ministry of Finance ensured the transfer of 60.8 million manat ($35.7 million) to 10,698 private (micro) entrepreneurs.

The information on the results of applications considered within the financial support program and the transfer of funds to a bank account is sent in the form of notifications to the taxpayers' e-cabinets” (www.e-taxes.gov.az) and SMS to the mobile phones.

On emerging issues, the taxpayers may contact the call center via "195" of the State Tax Service and local tax authorities, in which they have been registered.

The taxpayers can also familiarize themselves with legislative acts, decisions, video-instructions, the most frequently asked questions and their answers, as well as other useful information at the following links:

For more information:

Ministry of Economics: https://bit.ly/3c7VAAt

State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy: https://bit.ly/2VlICZ7.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on June 9)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: Fidan_Babaeva