Iranian currency rates for June 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 10, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 21 currencies have increased and 16 have decreased compared to June 9.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,636 rials.

Currency Iranian rial June 10 Iranian rial on June 9 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,488 53,424 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,159 43,836 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,570 4,562 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,533 4,529 1 Danish krone DKK 6,390 6,361 1 Indian rupee INR 557 557 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,400 136,339 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,610 25,719 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,008 38,846 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,344 31,374 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,406 27,540 1 South African rand ZAR 2,529 2,511 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,189 6,196 1 Russian ruble RUB 613 617 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,529 3,512 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,272 29,421 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,705 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,249 30,229 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,479 49,494 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,269 2,276 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,603 34,615 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,806 29,901 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,938 5,937 100 Thai baths THB 134,491 133,933 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,836 9,859 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,204 35,106 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,636 47,413 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,494 10,571 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,747 13,985 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,995 3,011 1 Afghan afghani AFN 544 543 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,713 17,694 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,757 24,755 100 Philippine pesos PHP 84,137 84,104 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,093 4,073 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,968 11,997

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 188,362 rials, and the price of $1 is 171,397 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 178,224 rials, and the price of $1 is 157,456 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 169,000-172,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 185,000-188,000 rials.