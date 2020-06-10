Iranian currency rates for June 10
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10
By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 10, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 21 currencies have increased and 16 have decreased compared to June 9.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,636 rials.
|
Currency
|
Iranian rial June 10
|
Iranian rial on June 9
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
42,000
|
42,000
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
53,488
|
53,424
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
44,159
|
43,836
|
1 Swedish krona
|
SEK
|
4,570
|
4,562
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
4,533
|
4,529
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
6,390
|
6,361
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
557
|
557
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
11,437
|
11,437
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
136,400
|
136,339
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
25,610
|
25,719
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
39,008
|
38,846
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
5,420
|
5,420
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
109,235
|
109,234
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
31,344
|
31,374
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
27,406
|
27,540
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
2,529
|
2,511
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
6,189
|
6,196
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
613
|
617
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
11,539
|
11,539
|
100 Iraq dinars
|
IQD
|
3,529
|
3,512
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
82
|
82
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
29,272
|
29,421
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
11,201
|
11,201
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
111,704
|
111,705
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
30,249
|
30,229
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
49,479
|
49,494
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
2,269
|
2,276
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
31
|
30
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
34,603
|
34,615
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
29,806
|
29,901
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
5,938
|
5,937
|
100 Thai baths
|
THB
|
134,491
|
133,933
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
9,836
|
9,859
|
1,000 South Korean wons
|
KRW
|
35,204
|
35,106
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
59,239
|
59,239
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
47,636
|
47,413
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
10,494
|
10,571
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
13,747
|
13,985
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
2,995
|
3,011
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
544
|
543
|
1 Belarus ruble
|
BYN
|
17,713
|
17,694
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
24,757
|
24,755
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
84,137
|
84,104
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
4,093
|
4,073
|
1 Venezuelan bolivar
|
VEF
|
4,206
|
4,206
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
11,968
|
11,997
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 188,362 rials, and the price of $1 is 171,397 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 178,224 rials, and the price of $1 is 157,456 rials.
In the black market, $1 is worth about 169,000-172,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 185,000-188,000 rials.