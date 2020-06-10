Gold price up in Azerbaijan on June 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10

The price of gold increased in Azerbaijan on June 10 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold rose by 32.1385 manat (1.1 percent) and amounted to 2,918.0245 manat per ounce.

The price of silver went up by 0.2155 manat (0.7 percent) and amounted to 29.9641 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum grew by 5.593 manat (0.4 percent) and amounted to 1,424.3705 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium dropped by 103.3855 manat (three percent) and amounted to 3,327.376 manat.

Precious metals June 10, 2020 June 9, 2020 Difference: Gold XAU 2,918.0245 2,885.8860 +32.1385 Silver XAG 30.0897 29.8742 +0.2155 Platinum XPT 1,424.3705 1,418.7775 +5.5930 Palladium XPD 3,327.376 3,430.7615 -103.3855

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on June 10)