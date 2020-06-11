Starbucks forecasts over $2 billion drop in quarterly income as COVID-19 hits

Finance 11 June 2020 02:54 (UTC+04:00)
Starbucks forecasts over $2 billion drop in quarterly income as COVID-19 hits

Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) said on Wednesday it expects current-quarter operating income to plunge by up to $2.2 billion, and sales to decline for the rest of the year even as nearly all its cafes have reopened following easing of coronavirus lockdowns, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The company said it would permanently close about 400 stores in the Americas over the next 18 months and cut its planned new store openings by half to about 300 this fiscal year.

Net new store growth in the Americas will grow in fiscal 2021, it said.

Some stores are being closed or relocated as part of an accelerated plan to shift to more pickup-only locations, in response to customer preferences for faster, contactless, mobile ordering and more social distancing amid the pandemic.

With the COVID-19 outbreak effectively putting a stop to dining out in most of the United States for weeks, Starbucks was forced to convert its cafes to drive-thru or pick-up only.

The world’s largest coffee chain’s shares fell more than 4%, as it also forecast a bigger-than-expected current-quarter loss and an over $3 billion fall in revenue.

Starbucks projected an adjusted loss of about 55 cents to 70 cents per share for its third quarter ending in June, and said it expects U.S. same-store sales to drop by up to 45%. Analysts were expecting a third-quarter loss of 16 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

However, declines are expected to slow towards the end of the year.

The company expects same-store sales in China to drop by 20% to 25%, slightly more optimistic than an earlier forecast of a 25% to 35% fall.

Starbucks said it expects current quarter operating income decline between $2 billion to $2.2 billion. It reported an operating income of $1.07 billion in the third quarter of last year.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran talks road, railway operation with Turkmenistan
Iran talks road, railway operation with Turkmenistan
Turkey's export to OIC member states shrinks
Turkey's export to OIC member states shrinks
Trade turnover between Turkey, Tajikistan slides
Trade turnover between Turkey, Tajikistan slides
Loading Bars
Latest
Starbucks forecasts over $2 billion drop in quarterly income as COVID-19 hits Finance 02:54
J&J moves up start of coronavirus vaccine human trials to July US 02:05
New coronavirus deaths in France sharply down, but cases rise Europe 01:20
Germany reopens country to refugees after COVID-19 lockdown Europe 00:31
Brazil's Bolsonaro tells actress to 'get out' after she criticizes pandemic response Other News 10 June 23:43
Number of U.S. air passengers fell 96% in April to historic low: government Transport 10 June 22:54
Delta expects second-quarter revenue to slump, looks to amend debt deals Transport 10 June 22:19
German gov't supports its companies to establish co-op with Kazakhstan Business 10 June 21:44
Azerbaijan, Turkey inter-parliamentary groups hold videoconference Politics 10 June 21:19
Georgia's government offers support to agricultural industry Business 10 June 20:33
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers changes quarantine regime control rules Politics 10 June 20:30
National Bank of Georgia holds another foreign exchange auction Finance 10 June 20:19
Azerbaijan confirms 339 new COVID-19 cases Society 10 June 19:11
Azerbaijan, FAO start implementing new joint project under Partnership Program Business 10 June 18:59
Azerbaijani insurance market grows despite restricted economic activity amid coronavirus Economy 10 June 18:50
Iran introduces advanced irrigation technologies Business 10 June 18:35
Kazakhstan, China to implement several joint projects Business 10 June 18:25
Azerbaijani NBCO's assets climb up Finance 10 June 18:17
Iran Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on June 13 Oil&Gas 10 June 18:13
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenstandartlary to buy equipment, software via tender Tenders 10 June 18:12
Eni Turkmenistan Limited opens tender for supply of geophysical instrument Tenders 10 June 18:11
Nominal income of population ramping up in Azerbaijan Finance 10 June 18:10
COVID-19 crisis, low oil prices to affect trade relations between Finland, Kazakhstan Business 10 June 18:09
Tesla to accelerate production of Semi trucks US 10 June 18:06
Equinor’s production from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli Oil&Gas 10 June 17:57
Azerbaijan’s automaker plans to increase production volume Business 10 June 17:54
Turkmenistan’s State Bank opens tender for repairs of apartment buildings Tenders 10 June 17:54
Official: Oil prices favorably influencing Kazakhstan’s national currency rate Business 10 June 17:53
Uzbek Ravon brand cars top sales in Kazakhstan Business 10 June 17:51
Iran's Chabahar Free Zone to boost production Business 10 June 17:46
Kazakhstan to establish natural resources database, possibly discover new deposits Business 10 June 17:43
Iran discloses production volume of agricultural products Business 10 June 17:38
Turkmen company recycles used tires into crumb rubber Business 10 June 17:34
France lifts pandemic response to 136 billion euros Europe 10 June 17:19
Delta Air expects to have $10 billion in cash, cash equivalents by end-2020 US 10 June 17:17
New automobile bridge opens at Turkmen-Iranian border Transport 10 June 17:14
Uzbekistan, China talk discounts on rail freight along new multimodal corridor Transport 10 June 17:12
Azerbaijan's state budget revenues grow Finance 10 June 16:53
Ministry: Iran pays special attention to local production Business 10 June 16:51
MFA issues statement on Armenia accusing Azerbaijan of hate speech Politics 10 June 16:46
BP’s associated gas deliveries to SOCAR in last decade Oil&Gas 10 June 16:44
EIA ups its forecast for 2Q2020 oil extraction volume in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 10 June 16:41
Agricultural production rises in Azerbaijan Business 10 June 16:38
Iran plans to increase export of non oil-products Business 10 June 16:32
Uzbekistan sends first batch of medical masks to Kuwait Business 10 June 16:24
Azerbaijan to launch first QR-code payment project at LUKOIL fuel stations ICT 10 June 16:15
Azerbaijan re-opens website for obtaining permission for movement during quarantine Society 10 June 16:11
Kazakhstan-Greece trade turnover surges Business 10 June 16:02
Turkmen, French businesses may lock new deals at online business forum Business 10 June 15:59
Iran preparing to receive tourists Business 10 June 15:49
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender for wheels testing Tenders 10 June 15:48
Uzbekistan aims to ensure further growth of its economy Business 10 June 15:47
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for procurement of sanitizers Tenders 10 June 15:46
EIA predicts Turkmenistan’s oil output in 2020-21 Oil&Gas 10 June 15:46
Cargo transportation tariffs increase in Kazakhstan Transport 10 June 15:45
CAERC: Azerbaijan has ample opportunities to attract foreign loans Finance 10 June 15:41
Iran stock exchange to trade ETF shares on June 21 Business 10 June 15:28
European Council to discuss Eastern Partnership's long-term policy objectives Politics 10 June 15:23
Consumer Price Index for Azerbaijani non-food products shows uptick Finance 10 June 15:22
Iran's export to neighboring countries to grow Business 10 June 15:19
Azerbaijan discloses consumer price index for food Finance 10 June 15:19
Turkmenistan participates in online consultations with OSCE PA Turkmenistan 10 June 15:18
Bulgaria cuts taxes for restaurants and catering services Europe 10 June 15:17
Turkish company to build waste-to-energy plant in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 10 June 15:02
Iran discloses amount of funds allocated for product imports Business 10 June 14:58
Iran develops national employment database Business 10 June 14:54
Inflation rate grows in Azerbaijan Finance 10 June 14:53
Privatization process of Kazakhstan's Samruk Kazyna postponed Finance 10 June 14:48
Kazakhstan's ERG to hold equipment overhaul at its Shymkent-based subsidiary Business 10 June 14:45
Uzbek-Korean joint venture buys safe boxes via tender Tenders 10 June 14:44
Baku Stock Exchange sells notes of Central Bank Finance 10 June 14:37
Warehouse to be built in Iran’s Amirabad port Business 10 June 14:34
Iran suspends import of leather goods from Turkey Business 10 June 14:30
Uzbekistan’s import of steel from Turkey decreases Business 10 June 14:30
Iran announces plan to increase greenhouse production Business 10 June 14:30
Kazakhstan’s import of steel from Turkey declines Business 10 June 14:30
Georgia’s import of steel from Turkey down Business 10 June 14:30
Turkey's cement export to Iraq drops Business 10 June 14:28
Iran discloses COVID-19 data for June 10 Society 10 June 14:23
Uzbekistan launches ATMs with currency exchange function Finance 10 June 14:18
Iran's import of steel from Turkey considerably plummets Business 10 June 14:18
Turkey's cement export to Russia surges from January through May 2020 Business 10 June 14:17
Azerbaijan boosts alternative energy production Oil&Gas 10 June 14:16
Israel’s import of steel from Turkey down Business 10 June 14:13
Kazakhstan's Eurasia Insurance to survive sovereign default-associated stress scenario Finance 10 June 14:10
Qatar’s import of steel from Turkey falling Business 10 June 14:09
Iran's increases export of fruit, vegetables Business 10 June 14:00
Turkey's cement export to Uzbekistan sharply drops Business 10 June 13:55
Construction projects continue in Georgia's Adjara region Business 10 June 13:41
Georgia's Crystal MFO confirms loan facility from Incofin Investment Management Finance 10 June 13:34
Azerbaijani canned food producer eyes increasing export Business 10 June 13:26
Azerbaijan's import of electricity edges higher Oil&Gas 10 June 13:25
Uzbek-Korean joint venture to boost its fruit production, exports Business 10 June 13:08
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary opens tender for design services Tenders 10 June 13:08
Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 Other News 10 June 13:04
Azerbaijani citizens to be allowed to walk dogs during quarantine Society 10 June 12:59
Uzbekistan, Russia establish co-op in geological exploration sphere Business 10 June 12:54
Kazakhstan’s gold & foreign exchange reserves increase, breaking record Finance 10 June 12:48
Kazakh national postal service operator opens tender to buy fuel Tenders 10 June 12:48
Iran announces new roads to be commissioned Construction 10 June 12:42
All news