HUMO Payment System of Uzbekistan, Mastercard launching joint cards

HUMO Payment System of Uzbekistan and international Mastercard payment system have announced the launch of joint cards, Trend reports citing HUMO payment system.

The HUMO system is an integral part of the payment system of Uzbekistan, created by National Interbank Processing Center (NIPC).

Recently, NIPC and Mastercard international payment system signed an agreement under which work on issuance of joint cards HUMO-Mastercard-International begins.

Holders of the cards will be able to pay for purchases at all points in the Mastercard network in Uzbekistan and around the world. The cards will be issued with contactless technology.

"HUMO-Mastercard-International cardholders will be able to easily pay for tickets, book a hotel while still at home, and pay with their card in a taxi or almost any store around the world. The cardholders will soon see all benefits associated with the technology of cashless payments," the report says.

Banks that are members of the Uzbek HUMO Payment System started issuing contactless cards for the population of Uzbekistan since May 1, 2019.

