Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market (June 12-19)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate June 8 1.7 June 15 - June 9 1.7 June 16 1.7 June 10 1.7 June 17 1.7 June 11 1.7 June 18 1.7 June 12 1.7 June 19 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.061 manat (0.3 percent).

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9192 manat (growth by 0.2 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate June 8 1.9190 June 15 - June 9 1.9187 June 16 1.9267 June 10 1.9282 June 17 1.9161 June 11 1.9297 June 18 1.9134 June 12 1.9206 June 19 1.9206 Average weekly 1.9232 Average weekly 1.9192

The official rate of the manat against the ruble rose by 0.0003 manat (1.2 percent).

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0244 manat (up 1.3 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate June 8 0.0249 June 15 - June 9 0.0249 June 16 0.0245 June 10 0.0248 June 17 0.0244 June 11 0.0247 June 18 0.0244 June 12 0.0242 June 19 0.0242 Average weekly 0.0247 Average weekly 0.0242

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira rose by 0.0012 manat (0.5 percent).

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2485 manat (up 0.8 percent).