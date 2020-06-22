Azerbaijan Banks Association appeals to citizens regarding currency exchange operations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Currently, the banks do not apply any new rules regarding the implementation of foreign currency exchange transactions, Trend reports on June 22 referring to the Azerbaijan Banks Association.

“In this regard, no document on the new procedures has been received from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan,” the association added.

“The banks, amid the relevant restrictions within the quarantine regime in the country, continued to uninterruptedly serve the citizens following the recommendations of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, while some newspapers and social networks spread rumors on new restrictions by the banks regarding currency operations within the new requirements of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan,” the association said.

“Presently, in accordance with the measures taken to combat the shadow economy and ensure transparency, the banks fully ensure the implementation of functions assigned to them upon the current legislation,” the association said.

"Our citizens, following the requirements of the quarantine regime established by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, may use the currency exchange operations in any bank within the current legislation fully, without any additional restrictions and obstacles," the association said.