Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (June 19-26)

Finance 27 June 2020 12:51 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 16.3115 manat or $9.59 (0.05 percent).

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,990.6336 manat ($1,760), which is 1.8 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

June 15

-

June 22

2,979,624

June 16

2,934,7015

June 23

2,979.794

June 17

2,935,339

June 24

3,007.181

June 18

2,936,0615

June 25

2,995.9355

June 19

2,936,2145

June 26

-

Average weekly

2,935.5791

Price

2,990.6336

Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 0.5535 manat or 33 cents (1.8 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30.1914 manat ($17.76), which is 2 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

June 15

-

June 22

30.4159

June 16

29.4738

June 23

30.079

June 17

29.5395

June 24

30.4083

June 18

29.7373

June 25

29.8624

June 19

29.5978

June 26

-

Average weekly

29.5871

Price

30.1914

Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan declined by 20.7995 manat or $12.23 (1.5 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,392.4785 manat ($820), which is 0.06 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

June 15

-

June 22

1,393.133

June 16

1,400.052

June 23

1,393.754

June 17

1,394.357

June 24

1,410.694

June 18

1,390.5065

June 25

1,372.3335

June 19

1,381.3605

June 26

-

Average weekly

1,391.569

Price

1,392.4785

Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan went down by 46.4015 manat or $27.29 (1.4 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,254.6181 manat ($1,910), which is 1.1 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

June 15

-

June 22

3,257.812

June 16

3,331.371

June 23

3,272.67

June 17

3, 270.205

June 24

3,276.58

June 18

3,308.183

June 25

3,211.4105

June 19

3,255.721

June 26

-

Average weekly

3,291.37

Price

3,254.6181

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on June 27)

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @Fidan_Babaeva

