Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (June 19-26)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 16.3115 manat or $9.59 (0.05 percent).

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,990.6336 manat ($1,760), which is 1.8 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of gold June 15 - June 22 2,979,624 June 16 2,934,7015 June 23 2,979.794 June 17 2,935,339 June 24 3,007.181 June 18 2,936,0615 June 25 2,995.9355 June 19 2,936,2145 June 26 - Average weekly 2,935.5791 Price 2,990.6336

Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 0.5535 manat or 33 cents (1.8 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30.1914 manat ($17.76), which is 2 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of silver June 15 - June 22 30.4159 June 16 29.4738 June 23 30.079 June 17 29.5395 June 24 30.4083 June 18 29.7373 June 25 29.8624 June 19 29.5978 June 26 - Average weekly 29.5871 Price 30.1914

Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan declined by 20.7995 manat or $12.23 (1.5 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,392.4785 manat ($820), which is 0.06 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum June 15 - June 22 1,393.133 June 16 1,400.052 June 23 1,393.754 June 17 1,394.357 June 24 1,410.694 June 18 1,390.5065 June 25 1,372.3335 June 19 1,381.3605 June 26 - Average weekly 1,391.569 Price 1,392.4785

Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan went down by 46.4015 manat or $27.29 (1.4 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,254.6181 manat ($1,910), which is 1.1 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium June 15 - June 22 3,257.812 June 16 3,331.371 June 23 3,272.67 June 17 3, 270.205 June 24 3,276.58 June 18 3,308.183 June 25 3,211.4105 June 19 3,255.721 June 26 - Average weekly 3,291.37 Price 3,254.6181

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on June 27)

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @Fidan_Babaeva