Prices of precious metals rise in Azerbaijan on June 29

Finance 29 June 2020 10:38 (UTC+04:00)
Prices of precious metals rise in Azerbaijan on June 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The price of gold rose in Azerbaijan on June 29 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold rose by 19.958 manat or 0.67 percent and reached 3,015.894 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 1.9 percent and amounted to 30.4437 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum went up by 12.1295 manat or 0.88 percent, having reached 1,384.463 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium grew by 9.8 manat or 0.3 percent, making up 3,221.22 manat.

During the month, the price of gold grew by 81.226 or 2.8 percent per ounce, the price of silver rose by 1.876 manat or 6.6 percent per ounce, the price of platinum dropped by 27.1235 manat or 1.9 percent per ounce, and the price of palladium decreased by 214.5485 manat or 6.2 percent per ounce.

Date

Gold

(XAU)

Silver

(XAG)

Platinum

(XPT)

Palladium

(XPD)

June 29, 2020

3,015.894

30.4437

1,384.463

3,221.22

June 25, 2020

2,995.936

29.8624

1,372.334

3,211.411

May 29, 2020

2,934.668

28.5677

1,411.587

3,435.768

Daily difference

in manat

19.958

0.5813

12.1295

9.809

In percent

0.67

1.9

0.88

0.3

Monthly difference

in manat

81.2260

1.876

-27.1235

-214.5485

in percent

2.8

6.6

-1.9

-6.2

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
U.S. sanctions, coronavirus make for Iran's toughest year, Rouhani says
U.S. sanctions, coronavirus make for Iran's toughest year, Rouhani says
Interior Minister: Iran, Iraq need to boost security, peace
Interior Minister: Iran, Iraq need to boost security, peace
Envoy: Iran concerned about US, France noncompliance with nuclear commitments
Envoy: Iran concerned about US, France noncompliance with nuclear commitments
Loading Bars
Latest
Iran's Shahid Rajaee TPP reveals volume of electricity production Oil&Gas 11:26
Winners of I International Scientific Conferences of Students and Young Researchers announced Society 11:25
Kazakh import of jewelry from Turkey falls during pandemic Turkey 11:23
Turkmenistan's import of clothes from Turkey drops Turkey 11:21
SOCAR Turkey reveals Petkim’s total sales revenue Oil&Gas 11:21
Kazakh tourists make fewer visits to Turkey Turkey 11:19
Petkim will get additional revenues with digitalization Oil&Gas 11:18
Iranian Persian Gulf Mobin Energy Company's revenues up Oil&Gas 11:16
Petkim expected to bring positive results by end-2020 Oil&Gas 11:13
COVID-19 cases reach 926 in Georgia Georgia 11:10
Iran's three-month foreign trade volume announced Business 11:08
China decreases import of Turkish electrical goods Turkey 11:02
Container shipping between Azerbaijan, Russia hikes Transport 11:01
France's import of cars from Turkey drops Turkey 10:53
Rouhani urges Iranians to wear masks in public places Iran 10:50
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 27 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:40
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 29 Finance 10:39
Prices of precious metals rise in Azerbaijan on June 29 Finance 10:38
Gunmen attack Pakistani stock exchange, four killed (VIDEO) Other News 10:32
Russia, UK buy diesel fuel at auction in Turkmenistan Business 10:28
Czech Republic's daily new coronavirus cases highest since April 3 Europe 10:25
Georgia cuts import of Turkish furniture Turkey 10:22
WHO representative in Azerbaijan: We have long way to go Society 10:20
Iranian currency rates for June 29 Finance 10:10
Airbus CEO sees production down 40% over the next two years Europe 10:09
New warehouse to be built in Iran’s Astara port Business 10:06
Azerbaijan's import of jewelry from Turkey slumps sharply Turkey 09:55
Oil extends losses as coronavirus spike cools demand hopes Oil&Gas 09:55
COVID-related deaths count up in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 09:54
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 262 to 193,761 Europe 09:54
Bank interest rate reduced in Iran Business 09:46
Thailand reports seven new coronavirus cases, all imported, no new deaths Other News 09:34
Kazakhstan’s oil producing company to buy compressors via tender Tenders 09:19
Iran, China trade turnover declines Business 09:16
Tehran Stock Exchange index increases Business 09:01
Czech Republic, Azerbaijan to hold economic consultations Business 08:48
Turkey records 1,356 new COVID-19 infections, 1,413 recoveries Turkey 08:11
COVID-19: 547 more tested positive in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:08
UN envoy: Iran forerunner in fight against drugs in world Iran 07:43
Number of COVID-19 global fatalities exceeds half a million World 06:48
Chile's COVID-19 cases exceed 270,000, deaths top 5,500 Other News 05:55
Over 30,000 new coronavirus cases reported in Brazil over past 24 hours Other News 05:10
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 189,000 in past day - WHO World 03:57
Sudan extends full curfew in Khartoum State Other News 02:52
Polish incumbent wins first round of presidential vote: exit poll Europe 00:47
2 Algerian soldiers die in homemade bomb explosion Arab World 28 June 23:57
5.5-magnitude quake hits 13 km south of Marmaris, Turkey Turkey 28 June 23:03
Number of Turkish job seekers in France heavily reduces Turkey 28 June 22:10
Raiffeisen Bank International - bridge between Azerbaijani financial institutions, global economy Finance 28 June 22:00
Starbucks to pause paid advertising across social media to help stop hate speech World 28 June 21:50
Belarus adds 380 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 61,475 Other News 28 June 21:23
Kazakh president to unveil new measures to halt COVID-19 spread Kazakhstan 28 June 20:57
53 arrested for unlawful assembly in Hong Kong: police Other News 28 June 20:49
Iraqi health official calls for full curfew, as total COVID-19 cases exceed 45,000 Other News 28 June 20:29
China, Turkmenistan urge stop of politicizing COVID-19 pandemic Turkmenistan 28 June 20:13
Volume of loaded, unloaded cargo may increase in Iran's Amirabad, Caspian ports Business 28 June 19:46
Iceland president re-elected with 92 percent of vote Europe 28 June 19:32
Georgian citizens be able to enter EU from July 1 Georgia 28 June 19:01
1 killed, 41 injured as minibus carrying illegal migrants crashes in Van Turkey 28 June 18:23
Azerbaijan confirms 534 new COVID-19 cases Society 28 June 17:53
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on June 29 Oil&Gas 28 June 17:52
Georgian Special Operations Forces conduct training with American partners Georgia 28 June 17:45
Iran reveals number of drilled oil, gas wells Oil&Gas 28 June 17:29
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise in Iran Finance 28 June 17:28
Zanganeh clarifies speculations about Iran's gasoline export to Venezuela Oil&Gas 28 June 17:28
Iran announces number of restored enterprises Business 28 June 17:20
COVID-19 death toll surpasses 170 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 28 June 17:17
Spanish airline Iberia will downsize due to coronavirus: CEO Europe 28 June 16:56
U.S. sanctions, coronavirus make for Iran's toughest year, Rouhani says Politics 28 June 16:20
Russia's daily number of new coronavirus cases falls, death toll tops 9,000 Russia 28 June 15:59
Putin says all his COVID-19 tests were negative Russia 28 June 15:31
National Defense Ministry: One more Turkish serviceman dies in northern Iraq Turkey 28 June 15:11
Georgia will have 175 brand new buses in 6 cities Georgia 28 June 15:05
Global COVID-19 cases surpass 10 mln -- Johns Hopkins University World 28 June 14:51
Iran discloses value of exports via Mahabad customs Business 28 June 14:33
Iran reveals its COVID-19 statistics for June 28 Society 28 June 14:31
S. Korea reports 62 more COVID-19 cases, 12,715 in total Other News 28 June 14:29
Azerbaijani, Turkish citizens to be able to use driver’s license in both countries Society 28 June 14:01
US sees five-month dip in defense products import from Turkey Turkey 28 June 13:41
Iran's products exports via South Khorasan Province increases Business 28 June 13:39
Iran discloses amount of funds sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 28 June 13:37
Iran's car-making giants declare manufacturing volume Business 28 June 13:33
Iran lifts ban on tomato paste export Business 28 June 13:29
Kyrgyzstan’s COVID-19 cases hit 4,748 Kyrgyzstan 28 June 13:13
Russia conducts over 19 mln COVID-19 tests Russia 28 June 12:51
One more patient infected with COVID-19 died in Georgia Georgia 28 June 12:28
Ministry: 5G technology not to be applied in Azerbaijan ICT 28 June 12:00
Georgia reports 3 new cases of COVID-19, four recoveries Georgia 28 June 11:44
Global Leadership Vacuum during Covid-19 Crisis Other News 28 June 11:42
Volume of loaded, unloaded cargo in Iran's ports plunges Business 28 June 11:33
Iran reveals value of agricultural products exported from South Khorasan Province Business 28 June 11:33
Iran announces volume of wheat, rapeseed purchased from farmers in Mazandaran Business 28 June 11:32
‘Azerbaijan’ thermal power station - only power station in country capable of operating on fuel oil Commentary 28 June 11:32
Iran discloses volume of export through Mazandaran Province Business 28 June 11:26
Iran boosts value of exports via North Khorasan Province Business 28 June 11:24
India COVID-19 death toll rises to 16,095 as total cases reach 528,859 Other News 28 June 11:13
Interior Minister: Iran, Iraq need to boost security, peace Politics 28 June 10:41
PM: Association Agreement with EU - foundation for Georgian European future Georgia 28 June 10:23
Hungary to join TurkStream gas pipeline via Serbia Turkey 28 June 10:01
COVID-19: Kazakhstan adds over 450 new cases Kazakhstan 28 June 09:39
All news