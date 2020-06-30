Amnesty of property, capital in Azerbaijan being discussed at working group level - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The issue of amnesty of property and capital in Azerbaijan is being discussed at the working group level, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said during a press conference on June 30, Trend reports from the event.

The minister added that entrepreneurs are showing interest in this issue, and currently, international experience is being considered in this regard.

"The public will be informed about the results of this process," Jabbarov said.