Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (July 3-10)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan surged by 47.5745 manat or $27.98 (1.5 percent).

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,048.4043 manat ($1,793.18), which is 2 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of gold June 29 3015,894 July 6 3015,018 June 30 3011,193 July 7 3032,868 July 1 3032,103 July 8 3051,5255 July 2 3005,83 July 9 3080,0175 July 3 3016,718 July 10 3062,5925 Average weekly 3,016.35 Price 3,048.4043

Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 1.0027 manat or 59 cents (3.3 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 31.2666 manat ($18.39), which is 2.2 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of silver June 29 30.4437 July 6 30.6237 June 30 30.3682 July 7 30.9817 July 1 30.9891 July 8 31.1109 July 2 30.477 July 9 31.9701 July 3 30.6249 July 10 31.6464 Average weekly 30.5806 Price 31.2666

During the reporting period, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan grew by 35.088 manat or $20.64 (2.5 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,417.715 manat ($833.95), which is 1.5 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum June 29 1,384.463 July 6 1,383.664 June 30 1,393.975 July 7 1,402.1175 July 1 1,413.465 July 8 1,431.179 July 2 1,401.225 July 9 1,452.8625 July 3 1,384.88 July 10 1,418.752 Average weekly 1,395.602 Price 1,417.715

Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan went up by 47.889 manat or $28.17 (1.4 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,286.7817 manat ($1,933.4), which is 0.9 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium June 29 3,221.22 July 6 3,259.138 June 30 3,262.963 July 7 3,288.7945 July 1 3,286.287 July 8 3,288.7945 July 2 3,260.906 July 9 3,290.1545 July 3 3,247.85 July 10 3,307.027 Average weekly 3,255.8452 Price 3,286.7817

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on July 11)

---

