Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (July 3-10)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11
By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:
Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan surged by 47.5745 manat or $27.98 (1.5 percent).
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,048.4043 manat ($1,793.18), which is 2 percent more compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
June 29
|
3015,894
|
July 6
|
3015,018
|
June 30
|
3011,193
|
July 7
|
3032,868
|
July 1
|
3032,103
|
July 8
|
3051,5255
|
July 2
|
3005,83
|
July 9
|
3080,0175
|
July 3
|
3016,718
|
July 10
|
3062,5925
|
Average weekly
|
3,016.35
|
Price
|
3,048.4043
Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 1.0027 manat or 59 cents (3.3 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 31.2666 manat ($18.39), which is 2.2 percent more compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
June 29
|
30.4437
|
July 6
|
30.6237
|
June 30
|
30.3682
|
July 7
|
30.9817
|
July 1
|
30.9891
|
July 8
|
31.1109
|
July 2
|
30.477
|
July 9
|
31.9701
|
July 3
|
30.6249
|
July 10
|
31.6464
|
Average weekly
|
30.5806
|
Price
|
31.2666
During the reporting period, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan grew by 35.088 manat or $20.64 (2.5 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,417.715 manat ($833.95), which is 1.5 percent more compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
June 29
|
1,384.463
|
July 6
|
1,383.664
|
June 30
|
1,393.975
|
July 7
|
1,402.1175
|
July 1
|
1,413.465
|
July 8
|
1,431.179
|
July 2
|
1,401.225
|
July 9
|
1,452.8625
|
July 3
|
1,384.88
|
July 10
|
1,418.752
|
Average weekly
|
1,395.602
|
Price
|
1,417.715
Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan went up by 47.889 manat or $28.17 (1.4 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,286.7817 manat ($1,933.4), which is 0.9 percent more compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
June 29
|
3,221.22
|
July 6
|
3,259.138
|
June 30
|
3,262.963
|
July 7
|
3,288.7945
|
July 1
|
3,286.287
|
July 8
|
3,288.7945
|
July 2
|
3,260.906
|
July 9
|
3,290.1545
|
July 3
|
3,247.85
|
July 10
|
3,307.027
|
Average weekly
|
3,255.8452
|
Price
|
3,286.7817
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on July 11)
---
Follow the author on Twitter: Fidan_Babaeva