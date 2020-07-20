Central Bank of Uzbekistan sets currency exchange rates for July 21 - 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced new exchange rates, which will be valid starting July 21, Trend reports with reference to the bank.

The US dollar rate rose to 10,210 soum per US dollar, euro - to 11,666 soum, and Russian ruble increased to 142 soum.

According to the report, the currency position (the ratio of the bank's claims and liabilities in foreign currency) in US dollars is set at 10 percent, and for all other foreign currencies - 15 percent.

The Uzbek Central Bank's basic inflation forecast for the end of 2020 has been revised downward from 12-13.5 percent to 11-12.5 percent.

The bank noted that by the end of the first half of the year, it is expected to gradually exhaust the effects of the April exchange rate adjustment to external conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic on the currency exchange rate.

