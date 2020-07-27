Central Bank of Uzbekistan sets currency rates for July 28 – August 4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced new exchange rates, which will be valid starting July 28, Trend reports with reference to the bank.

The US dollar rate fell to 10,207 soum per US dollar, euro rose to 11,896 soum, and Russian ruble increased to 142,3 soum.

Deposits in foreign currency increased by 8.1 percent during the first six months of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019 and amounted to 30.8 trillion soum (more than $3 billion).

During first half of 2020, the money supply in the national currency of Uzbekistan grew by 14.2 percent to 71.6 trillion soum ($6.9 billion).

Earlier, the Central Bank believes Uzbekistan's GDP will grow by 1.5 - 2 percent in 2020. In spring, the regulator was more optimistic and projected growth of 1.5-2.5 percent.

