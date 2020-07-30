EU talks financial help to Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30



By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:



Turkmenistan should be able to benefit from assistance in the European Union (EU) Framework for financial assistance from 2021 through 2027, the representative of the EU Delegation to Turkmenistan told Trend.



This framework is currently under discussion.



"The framework should provide the EU with the flexibility to support and cooperate with all partners no matter what their development level: from least developed countries to industrialised countries," the representative said.



The existence of EU Delegation in Ashgabat helps EU to better assist Turkmenistan in its development path, in particular in the process of the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, the representative added.



"The EU decision to open a full-fledged Delegation in Turkmenistan in July 2019, followed by the appointment of a first resident Ambassador and Head of the EU Delegation to Turkmenistan in early 2020 marked a culmination of our up-till-than relations," said the representative.



Upgrade of Turkmen-EU relations will enable to step up political, economic and sectoral dialogue and cooperation, the representative noted.



Bilateral relations between the European Union and Turkmenistan are governed by an Interim Agreement on trade and trade-related matters, which entered into force in August 2010, pending ratification of a Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA) by the European Parliament.