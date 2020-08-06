Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan show growth

Finance 6 August 2020 17:40 (UTC+04:00)
Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan show growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.6

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The price of gold grew in Azerbaijan on August 6 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold spiked by 36.329 manat or $21.37 (1.1 percent) and amounted to 3,3476.203 manat ($1,9691.88) per ounce.

The price of silver rose by 1.8146 manat or $1.07 (4.1 percent) and amounted to 45.9966 manat ($27.06) per ounce.

The price of platinum grew by 54.5275 manat or $32.07 (3.4 percent) and amounted to 1,651.678 manat ($971.58) per ounce.

The price of palladium went up by 92.86 manat or $54.62 (2.6 percent) and amounted to 3,709.553 manat ($2,182.09).

In monthly terms, the price of gold surged by 461.1845 manat or $271.28 (15.3 percent) per ounce, silver increased by 15.3729 manat or $9.04 (50.2 percent) per ounce, platinum rose by 268.0135 manat or $157.65 (19.4 percent) per ounce, and palladium soared by 450.415 manat or $264.95 (13.8 percent).

Precious markets

Aug.6, 2020

Aug.5, 2020

July 6, 2020

Change in a day

Change in a day, %

Change in a month

Change in a month, %

Gold

XAU

3,476.203

3,439.874

3,015.018

+36.329

+1.06

+461.1845

+15.3

Silver

XAG

45.9966

44.182

30.6237

+1.8146

+4.1

+15.3729

+50.2

Platinum

XPT

1651.678

1,597.15

1,383.664

+54.5275

+3.41

+268.0135

+19.4

Palladium

XPD

3,709.553

3,616.835

3,259.138

+92.718

+2.6

+450.415

+13.8

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Aug.6)

----

----

