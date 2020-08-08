Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (July 31-August 7)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.8
By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:
Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan surged by 145.385 manat or $85.52 (4.3 percent).
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,444.107 manat ($2,025.95), which is 4 percent more compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
July 27
|
3,285.199
|
Aug.3
|
-
|
July 28
|
3,307.078
|
Aug.4
|
3,357.482
|
July 29
|
3,319.182
|
Aug.5
|
3,439.874
|
July 30
|
3,335.766
|
Aug.6
|
3,476.203
|
July 31
|
-
|
Aug.7
|
3,502.867
|
Average weekly
|
3,311.806
|
Price
|
3,444.107
Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan spiked by 69.024 manat or $40.06 cents (16.6 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 44.9997 manat ($26.47), which is 8.9 percent more compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
July 27
|
41.0151
|
Aug.3
|
-
|
July 28
|
42.0879
|
Aug.4
|
41.4589
|
July 29
|
41.2131
|
Aug.5
|
44.182
|
July 30
|
41.01
|
Aug.6
|
45.9966
|
July 31
|
-
|
Aug.7
|
48.3613
|
Average weekly
|
41.3315
|
Price
|
44.9997
Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 76.874 manat or $45.22 (4.9 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,624.914 manat ($955.83), which is 2.2 percent more compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
July 27
|
1,601.196
|
Aug.3
|
-
|
July 28
|
1,590.835
|
Aug.4
|
1,573.095
|
July 29
|
1,592.05
|
Aug.5
|
1,597.15
|
July 30
|
1,578.102
|
Aug.6
|
1,651.678
|
July 31
|
-
|
Aug.7
|
1,649.969
|
Average weekly
|
1,590.546
|
Price
|
1,624.914
Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan surged by 195.7635 manat or $115.15 (5.5 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,369.9355 manat ($1,982.31), which is 3.6 percent less compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
July 27
|
3,816.687
|
Aug.3
|
-
|
July 28
|
3,864.6695
|
Aug.4
|
3,555.975
|
July 29
|
3,862.332
|
Aug.5
|
3,616.835
|
July 30
|
3,635.841
|
Aug.6
|
3,709.553
|
July 31
|
-
|
Aug.7
|
3,751.7385
|
Average weekly
|
3,794.8824
|
Price
|
3,658.5254
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Aug.8)