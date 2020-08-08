Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (July 31-August 7)

Finance 8 August 2020 15:38 (UTC+04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (July 31-August 7)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.8

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan surged by 145.385 manat or $85.52 (4.3 percent).

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,444.107 manat ($2,025.95), which is 4 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

July 27

3,285.199

Aug.3

-

July 28

3,307.078

Aug.4

3,357.482

July 29

3,319.182

Aug.5

3,439.874

July 30

3,335.766

Aug.6

3,476.203

July 31

-

Aug.7

3,502.867

Average weekly

3,311.806

Price

3,444.107

Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan spiked by 69.024 manat or $40.06 cents (16.6 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 44.9997 manat ($26.47), which is 8.9 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

July 27

41.0151

Aug.3

-

July 28

42.0879

Aug.4

41.4589

July 29

41.2131

Aug.5

44.182

July 30

41.01

Aug.6

45.9966

July 31

-

Aug.7

48.3613

Average weekly

41.3315

Price

44.9997

Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 76.874 manat or $45.22 (4.9 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,624.914 manat ($955.83), which is 2.2 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

July 27

1,601.196

Aug.3

-

July 28

1,590.835

Aug.4

1,573.095

July 29

1,592.05

Aug.5

1,597.15

July 30

1,578.102

Aug.6

1,651.678

July 31

-

Aug.7

1,649.969

Average weekly

1,590.546

Price

1,624.914

Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan surged by 195.7635 manat or $115.15 (5.5 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,369.9355 manat ($1,982.31), which is 3.6 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

July 27

3,816.687

Aug.3

-

July 28

3,864.6695

Aug.4

3,555.975

July 29

3,862.332

Aug.5

3,616.835

July 30

3,635.841

Aug.6

3,709.553

July 31

-

Aug.7

3,751.7385

Average weekly

3,794.8824

Price

3,658.5254

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Aug.8)

