Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (July 31-August 7)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.8

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan surged by 145.385 manat or $85.52 (4.3 percent).

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,444.107 manat ($2,025.95), which is 4 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of gold July 27 3,285.199 Aug.3 - July 28 3,307.078 Aug.4 3,357.482 July 29 3,319.182 Aug.5 3,439.874 July 30 3,335.766 Aug.6 3,476.203 July 31 - Aug.7 3,502.867 Average weekly 3,311.806 Price 3,444.107

Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan spiked by 69.024 manat or $40.06 cents (16.6 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 44.9997 manat ($26.47), which is 8.9 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of silver July 27 41.0151 Aug.3 - July 28 42.0879 Aug.4 41.4589 July 29 41.2131 Aug.5 44.182 July 30 41.01 Aug.6 45.9966 July 31 - Aug.7 48.3613 Average weekly 41.3315 Price 44.9997

Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 76.874 manat or $45.22 (4.9 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,624.914 manat ($955.83), which is 2.2 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum July 27 1,601.196 Aug.3 - July 28 1,590.835 Aug.4 1,573.095 July 29 1,592.05 Aug.5 1,597.15 July 30 1,578.102 Aug.6 1,651.678 July 31 - Aug.7 1,649.969 Average weekly 1,590.546 Price 1,624.914

Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan surged by 195.7635 manat or $115.15 (5.5 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,369.9355 manat ($1,982.31), which is 3.6 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium July 27 3,816.687 Aug.3 - July 28 3,864.6695 Aug.4 3,555.975 July 29 3,862.332 Aug.5 3,616.835 July 30 3,635.841 Aug.6 3,709.553 July 31 - Aug.7 3,751.7385 Average weekly 3,794.8824 Price 3,658.5254

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Aug.8)