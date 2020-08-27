Baku Stock Exchange to hold placement of Finance Ministry's bonds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.27

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Azerbaijan's Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) will hold an auction on placement of interest-bearing medium-term manat bonds of the country's Ministry of Finance worth 10 million manats ($5.8 million) on September 1, Trend reports referring to the stock exchange.

Bonds with the face value of 100 manats ($58.8), a circulation period of 1,820 days and a yield of 8.5 percent will be offered at the auction.

The interest payment dates for the bonds are March 2, 2021; August 31, 2021; March 11, 2022; August 30, 2022; February 28; 2023; August 29, 2023; February 27, 2024; August 27, 2024; February 25, 2025; and August 26, 2025.

PASHA Capital Investment Company is underwriter on issuing of the state bonds of the Ministry of Finance.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug.27)

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili