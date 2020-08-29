European Union providing humanitarian aid funds for Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29

The European Union is providing 80,000 euros in humanitarian funding for Georgia to assist the most affected people following the latest floods in the country, Trend reports via Georgian media.

In late July 2020, heavy rains and flash floods in northwest Georgia have caused significant damage to houses and infrastructure.

The EU funding supports the Red Cross in delivering much-needed relief assistance in the form of food parcels, hygiene kits and cash support to help those most affected cover their basic needs. The humanitarian aid will directly benefit 3,170 people whose homes were flooded or who lost their crops in the floods.

The funding is part of the EU's overall contribution to the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). For several years, the EU has been supporting Disaster Risk Reduction under the Disaster Preparedness Program (DIPECHO), which has contributed to increasing preparedness and reducing vulnerabilities of the most hazard-exposed communities.

As of 29 July 2020, heavy rains affected several regions of Georgia, among them Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti, Guria, Imereti and Kakheti. Several villages remain isolated after riverbank protections, roads and bridges were destroyed in the floods. The rains have also caused heavy damage to agricultural lands, farms and fruit trees, which are the main source of income for many affected families.

