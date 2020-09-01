Georgia, World Bank sign deal for ‘Log-in-Georgia’ project to provide internet access to half a million people

The World Bank will allocate €35.7 million to support Georgia’s digital transformation and finance the project ‘Log-in Georgia’ which aims to increase high speed internet access across the country, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

As a result of the project, half a million people living in almost a thousand settlements, including in the highlands, will receive access to internet and services such as e-healthcare, education, governance, says the Georgian Ministry of Finance.

"We believe that this project is going to have a major impact, provide opportunities and jobs to the people in Georgia’s regions, and make sure that the economic dualism that exists in the country be further reduced,” said World Bank Regional Director for the South Caucasus Sebastian Molineus.

The project includes three components which are: increased access to affordable broadband internet, promotion of the use of digital services connected to high-speed internet and support to implement the project.